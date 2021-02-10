UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Records Statements Of Two Witnesses In Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Family

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:09 PM

Court records statements of two witnesses in money laundering case against Shehbaz family

An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statements of two witnesses in a money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statements of two witnesses in a money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on expiry of their judicial remand term.

During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif came on the rostrum and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau made the case against him over allegations of money laundering, kick backs and others. He submitted that a British newspaper had also levelled similar allegations against him but the newspapers' counsel admitted that they did not have any evidence during the hearing of a case in London High Court.

However, the court remarked that the NAB claimed that it had evidence in connection with the case. The court questioned whether the final decision had come in the London case, adding that if he (Shehbaz) was sure then he should move an acquittal application along with the verdict of London case and the same would be decided.

At this stage, the NAB prosecutor also objected that the London case did not have any link with the current reference.

Subsequently, the court recorded the statements of two witnesses and adjourned further hearing till February 17. The court summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16, were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their absence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Jail London Rashid Same Money February Family Billion Court

Recent Stories

EAD, ADNOC celebrate one year filled with environm ..

11 minutes ago

PDA employees' union ends protest

2 minutes ago

Biden Picks Deputy Energy, Labor Secretaries to Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Twitter to Uphold Ban on Trump, Even if He Runs fo ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand tells people to move off waterfront ov ..

5 minutes ago

Govt approves funds for rehabilitation of Krishna ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.