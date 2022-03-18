UrduPoint.com

Court Records Statements Of Two Witnesses In Sialkot Lynching Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Court records statements of two witnesses in Sialkot lynching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday recorded statements of two more prosecution witnesses in the case of lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday recorded statements of two more prosecution witnesses in the case of lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The court adjourned further hearing till Saturday, and summoned more witnesses for recording statements. So far 34 out of 40 witnesses have recorded their statements.

A mob in Sialkot had tortured Priyantha Kumara to death over blasphemy allegations on Dec 3, 2021.

The court had indicted 89 accused in the case on March 12, after filing of challans by the prosecution.

The prosecution, in its challan, included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

Related Topics

Hearing Jail Blasphemy Sialkot March Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Dengue larvae destroyed at 94 places

Dengue larvae destroyed at 94 places

1 minute ago
 PPP leadership should refrain from cowardly acts: ..

PPP leadership should refrain from cowardly acts: Ali Zaidi

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken for development, emancipation of ..

Steps being taken for development, emancipation of women: Minister

1 minute ago
 630 cops from Punjab, GB complete 23rd Basic Elite ..

630 cops from Punjab, GB complete 23rd Basic Elite Course

5 minutes ago
 Rental wedding dresses in high demand in twin-citi ..

Rental wedding dresses in high demand in twin-cities

5 minutes ago
 Baltic countries expel 10 Russian diplomats

Baltic countries expel 10 Russian diplomats

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>