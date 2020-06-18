Court records statements of witnesses in Paragon City case

An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statements of two witnesses in Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statements of two witnesses in Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

However, the court allowed Khawaja brothers to leave the court after marking their attendance.

Later, the court recorded statements of Riaz Hussain and Nazir Ahmad.

A counsel for the approver Qaiser Amin Butt stated that his client had been tested positive for COVID-19 and also submitted his medical report, during the proceedings.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers, through their "benamidars", and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from apex court in the case.