UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Records Statements Of Witnesses In Paragon City Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:09 AM

Court records statements of witnesses in Paragon City case

An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statements of two witnesses in Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statements of two witnesses in Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

However, the court allowed Khawaja brothers to leave the court after marking their attendance.

Later, the court recorded statements of Riaz Hussain and Nazir Ahmad.

A counsel for the approver Qaiser Amin Butt stated that his client had been tested positive for COVID-19 and also submitted his medical report, during the proceedings.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers, through their "benamidars", and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from apex court in the case.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

26 minutes ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

1 hour ago

UAE chairs virtual conference of culture ministers ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

3 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

3 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.