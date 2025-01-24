Court records witness statement in reference against Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) An accountability court on Friday recorded the statement of a prosecution witness in a corruption reference related to development projects in Gujrat, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani presided over the proceedings, during which the NAB presented Section Officer Muhammad Tayyab as a witness.

The section officer submitted project records to the court and recorded his statement. He also briefed the court on the approval process for the development projects.

At this stage, defense counsel Amjad Pervez cross-examined the witness regarding his statement.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the proceedings until February 13. It also granted Parvez Elahi a one-day exemption from personal appearance after accepting an application filed for the purpose. However, the court directed him to ensure his presence at the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had previously indicted Parvez Elahi during the last hearing.

The NAB has accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs. 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Parvez Elahi’s second term as Punjab chief minister.