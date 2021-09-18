UrduPoint.com

Court Rejects Accused Plea To Unfreeze Property

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday rejected a petition seeking to unfreeze the property of an accused involved in 60 million pound mortgage fraud in Britain.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the decision reserved on the petition of accused Nisar Afzal.

The court stated that a call up notice had been served to the accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court stated that the decision for seizing the accused property would be maintained under section 23 of the NAB Ordinance.

The accused couldn't provide sources to developed property worth billions of rupees, the court said.

