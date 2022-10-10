UrduPoint.com

Court Rejects ACE Plea In Rana Sana Case

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 07:59 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A civil court on Monday rejected the request of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab to declare Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah as an absconder in an alleged corruption case.

Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar, while hearing the case, re-issued arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah for failing to appear before the court.

The court on October 8 had issued Rana Sanaullah's non-bailable arrest warrants for his failure to join the investigation in the alleged graft case.

More Stories From Pakistan

