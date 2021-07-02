Court rejects acquittal pleas of NAB officials

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday once again rejected the acquittal pleas filed by three former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in a case of misuse of powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday once again rejected the acquittal pleas filed by three former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in a case of misuse of powers.

The AC Judge Asghar Ali pronounced the reserved verdict filed by former DG NAB Khursheed Anwar Bhinder, Subah Sadiq and Mirza Shafiq.

It is pertinent to mention that NAB had filed references against three of its officers in 2016 for abuse of power.

The court earlier had rejected their acquittal applications in March 2020 while the convicted had re-filed an application to the court which had been dismissed again after completion of defence and prosecutor arguments.