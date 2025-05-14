Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of Imran Khan with his sons

(@Abdulla99267510)

Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand directs jail authorities to facilitate telephonic conversations between Imran Khan and his sons

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) The FIA Central Court in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected Adiala Jail authorities’ plea for a review of the court's decision in the case related to provision of special facilities including telephonic conversation between Imran Khan and his sons Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan.

Special Judge Central, Shah Rukh Arjumand, presided over the hearing. The court upheld its earlier order, directing jail authorities to facilitate telephonic conversations between the PTI founder and his sons abroad, and to allow a medical check-up by his personal physician.

The court emphasized that its directives dated January 10, January 28, and February 3 must be implemented. It noted that the order had been issued after considering all relevant facts, and therefore the request for review from Adiala Jail officials was dismissed.

Earlier, the PTI founder’s legal team had requested the court to allow their client to speak with his children and to be examined by his personal doctor. Jail authorities had submitted a response to the court's previous ruling.

In their report, Adiala Jail officials argued that there is no provision in the jail rules allowing international phone calls or consultations with personal physicians.

The jail superintendent had requested the court to reconsider its orders dated January 10 and February 3 and to reject the petition for overseas communication and personal medical examination.

The report further claimed that the PTI founder was allegedly enjoying unauthorized and undue privileges, prompting similar demands from other inmates. It stated that allowing such facilities goes against the basic rights of prisoners and would set a precedent that could disrupt equality and justice under prison regulations.

According to the jail authorities, the court's order also violates the principle of equality enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees equal treatment before the law and prohibits discrimination based on race, caste, or creed.

The report warned that the order could become a precedent, potentially leading to misuse of the judicial system and unnecessary demands on prison management.

It highlighted that currently, 93 foreign inmates in Adiala Jail also wish to contact their families abroad but no such facility is provided to any prisoner.

A large number of complaints have reportedly been received from inmates in Punjab prisons expressing dissatisfaction over discriminatory treatment. The requested facilities are not included in the 1978 Jail Rules.

The court put off further hearing until May 21.