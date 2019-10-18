Court rejects ANF plea for Rana Sana indictment

A special court judge on Friday turned down Anti-Narcotics Force's (ANF) plea for indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case after observing that he had a limited scope, being a duty judge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A special court judge on Friday turned down Anti-Narcotics Force's (ANF) plea for indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N ) leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case after observing that he had a limited scope, being a duty judge.

The court also sought call data record (CDR) of mobile phones of Rana Sanaullah and investigation officer, while adjourning further hearing till November 2.

Duty judge Khalid Bashir conducted the case proceedings, wherein Rana Sanaullah was also produced on expiry of his judicial remand term.

During the proceedings, the ANF prosecutor submitted that the court had issued notices to the parties on application for indictment of the accused, on the last hearing. He pleaded with the court to initiate trial of Rana Sanaullah after indicting him as all arguments given so far, were related to the trial.

While opposing the defence counsel's request for provision of CDR of Rana Sanaullah's phone, he submitted that the CDR could remain safe for a year and the plea for its provision was too early.

He submitted that the defence was making hue and cry for CCTV footage earlier and now they were demanding CDR details.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar argued on behalf of Rana Sanaullah earlier at the start of proceedings and questioned the investigation process, saying that whether the investigations were being carried out as per law. He submitted that the use of modern devices had become common in investigations now.

He submitted that CCTV footage and the CDR should be made part of the investigations.

He submitted that the company concerned was not providing CDR of Rana Sanaullah's mobile phone. He submitted that the company had told that the record would be provided on the court orders. He pleaded with the court for issuing directions for provision of record of mobile phones of Rana Sanaullah and the investigation officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ANF had already filed challan in the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah and others. It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

Besides Rana Sanaullah, other suspects including Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam were also nominated in the case. However, the court had granted post-arrest bail to the co-accused in the case.

On July 1, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.