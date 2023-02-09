UrduPoint.com

Court Rejects Bail Application Of Sh. Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 08:41 PM

The sessions court on Thursday rejected the post-arrest bail application of Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in an FIR, pertaining to levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail case of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor Muhammad Adnan said that the high court had suspended the summon notice of capital's police but it had not stopped the police from registering the first information report (FIR). It was legal right of the police to conduct investigation in the case, he added.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Imran Khan were the heads of two big political parties of the country. The allegation of Sheikh Rasheed against former president for hatching conspiracy against Imran Khan was not a minor act, he said, adding the statement of the accused was a serious and provoking one.

The Prosecutor said the accused had not committed a minor crime, adding in this FIR, he might face an imprisonment of up to seven years. It was an irresponsible act to give such statement in current political situation, he argued.

He further said that Sheikh Rasheed had repeated his statement several times.

The court said as per the Sections applied in FIR, the statement had impact on whole nation and added "Is it so".

The court asked whether there were some evidences of the accused giving this statement.

Sheikh Rasheed lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq said that his client considered the statement of Imran Khan as correct. The PTI chief had already faced an attack, he said, adding the police should have taken action against those who were involved in conspiracy. He said cases shouldn't be made just on political narrations.

Intizar Panjutha Advocate said that Sheikh Rasheed had stated what Imran Khan informed him.

On the query of the court regarding involving Imran Khan in the probe, the investigation officer said that Sheikh Rasheed had stated that he had no proofs about his allegations due to which PTI's chief was not included in process.

The lawyer of the complainant said that Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed were somehow conspiring against Asif Ali Zardari as the statements had impacts abroad as well.

He said that it was just like spreading hate among political parties and prayed the court to dismiss the bail case. He said that the accused had tried to spread anarchy through his remarks on tv channels.

After larguments, the court reserved the verdict and later dismissed the bail application.

