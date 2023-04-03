Court rejects bail in tripartite murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday rejected the bail of an accused in the tripartite murder case.

Additional and Sessions Judge Sohail Anjam rejected the bail of the accused, Nasir Butt while hearing the case for not appearing before the Court for long.

According to details, the Sadiqabad Police had registered a case against him on October 15, 1996, for killing three men.

Earlier, the Red Warrant was also issued against the accused by the Court while he was in self-exile since the registration of the case.

He had also taken bail before arrest from the Court till April 3 after returning to Pakistan.