Court Rejects Bail Of Former PTI Chairman In Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 08:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday rejected the bail of the founder Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), in Toshakhana reference and Al-Qadir Trust case, worth 190 million Pounds scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the cases of former Chairman PTI at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The court adjourned the hearing in Toshakhana reference till January 11, wherein the NAB will produce twelve (12) witnesses against the accused. However, the same court adjourned the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case till January 17.

