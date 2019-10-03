Court rejects bail of teenagers harassment alleged accused

An Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) in Islamabad on Thursday turned down the interim bail applications of three alleged accused of harassment with teenagers

According to details, three alleged companions of terminated police constable Shahzad who was involved in harassment of school and colleges teenager boys filed plea in the court seeking interim bail in the case.

ASJ Basit Aleem heard the bail applications.

The counsels Umer Ali Satti and Sardar Khizar appeared on behalf of three accused Sohaib Satti, Shah Zeb Satti and Hammad Malik.

After listening to the arguments the court dismissed the bail of all three accused.

Unfortunately the accused escaped from the court room due to the negligence of the Police.

One of the accused Shahzad was already in Adiala jail after cancellation of bail.