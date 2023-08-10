Open Menu

Court Rejects Bail Petition Of Accused In Girl Torture Case

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 09:45 PM

A local court on Thursday rejected a post-arrest bail petition of accused Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, in a case pertaining to torture against a minor girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday rejected a post-arrest bail petition of accused Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, in a case pertaining to torture against a minor girl.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the post-arrest bail petition of the accused. The defence lawyer said that they wanted to get the medical report obtained from a hospital in Sargodha as new clauses had been added in the FIR on the basis of it.

On the query of the judge, the lawyer said that the girl was handed over to her parents on July 23, at Skyways Bus Terminal.

As per the FIR, the girl reached the concerned hospital in Sargodha at 3:00 am at night, he said, adding, that the medical report was never raised before the court. He said that the girl was in normal condition when she was handed over to her parents.

The lawyer also produced the video in which the girl was handed over to her parents.

The judge noted that it is seen in the video that the girl was being shifted to the bus with support. The court reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments and later dismissed the bail petition.

