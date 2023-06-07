UrduPoint.com

Court Rejects Bail Petition Of Accused Involved In Thefts Of Mobiles, Laptops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court Wednesday rejected the post arrest bail petition of an accused in 49 cases pertaining stealing of expensive mobile phones and laptops from Lahore and Islamabad.

The Lahore police had registered 37 FIRs of theft against accused Khan Muhammad while the capital's police registered 12 cases against him.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail petition of accused Khan Muhammad, a resident of Jhang, a city of Punjab province.

The accused had been involved in incidents of robbery and thefts at citizens' homes and used to steal only iPhones and expensive laptops.

The court after hearing the arguments from the accused's counsel dismissed his bail petition.

The Ramna Police station of Islamabad had registered cases against Khan Muhammad.

