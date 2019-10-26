UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Captain Safdar In Hate Speech Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Court rejects bail plea of Captain Safdar in hate speech case

The sources say that Captain retired Muhammad Safdar has decided to challenge the order before the superior court.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 26th, 2019) A local court on Saturday rejected bail of PML-N leader Captain retired Muhammad Safdar Awan over charges of an anti-government speech.


A Judicial magistrate passed the order on bail plea of Captain retired Muhammad Safdar.
Captain retired Muhammad Safdar is already in the police custody. According to the sources, Captain retired Muhammad Safdar said that he would challenge the verdict before the superior courts.


It may be mentioned here that police arrested Captain retired Muhammad Safdar from Ravi Toll Plaza and the next day of his arrest, the lawyers moved his bail petition before the court.


Captain Safdar last week did a speech wherein he targetted the governmment and Islampura police lodged an FIR against him under 16 MPO.

Captain Safdar, who is son in law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is seen on every occassion. Last time he was seen active about Nawaz Sharif's message regarding JUI-F's Azadi March.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Azadi March Muhammad Safdar Awan Superior May FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolishes ille ..

11 minutes ago

124 pilferers caught in South Punjab

11 minutes ago

Preparations afoot to observe Jammu Martyrs Day o ..

11 minutes ago

PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman need to submit affidav ..

28 minutes ago

MoHAP hosts health indicator for cancer mortality ..

30 minutes ago

Sindh Government is committed to increase the Wome ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.