Court rejects bail plea of Captain Safdar in hate speech case

The sources say that Captain retired Muhammad Safdar has decided to challenge the order before the superior court.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 26th, 2019) A local court on Saturday rejected bail of PML-N leader Captain retired Muhammad Safdar Awan over charges of an anti-government speech.



A Judicial magistrate passed the order on bail plea of Captain retired Muhammad Safdar.

Captain retired Muhammad Safdar is already in the police custody. According to the sources, Captain retired Muhammad Safdar said that he would challenge the verdict before the superior courts.



It may be mentioned here that police arrested Captain retired Muhammad Safdar from Ravi Toll Plaza and the next day of his arrest, the lawyers moved his bail petition before the court.



Captain Safdar last week did a speech wherein he targetted the governmment and Islampura police lodged an FIR against him under 16 MPO.

Captain Safdar, who is son in law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is seen on every occassion. Last time he was seen active about Nawaz Sharif's message regarding JUI-F's Azadi March.