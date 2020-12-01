Court rejects bail plea of Ex- PML-N MPA Ahsan Raza in corruption case

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N leader was accused of corruption from the national exchequer in the name of conversion, site and registration.

KASUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) Former PML-N MPA Ahsan Raza fell into a trouble after a local court turned down his after-arrest bail plea in corruption case on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Anti-Corruption Establishment shared the update of Ahsan Raza’s case.

The establishment accused former PML-N MPA Ahsan Raza of corruption in the name of site and registration fee.

“Ahsan Raza has caused huge loss to the national exchequer,” said the Establishment.

Earlier, the officials arrested him from Mardan after he fled away to avoid arrest in corruption case.

He was elected as Member of Punjab Assembly from PP-180, Kanganpur Tehsil of Kasur district on ticket of PML-N in 2008.