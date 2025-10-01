Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused in APP mega corruption case

A special court on Wednesday has dismissed post-arrest bail applications of six accused in the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) mega corruption case, where millions of rupees were allegedly transferred into private accounts without approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A special court on Wednesday has dismissed post-arrest bail applications of six accused in the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) mega corruption case, where millions of rupees were allegedly transferred into private accounts without approval.

Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar announced the decision after hearing the bail pleas of six former officials: Muhammad Ghawas, Idrees Chaudhry, Sajid Ali Warraich, Imran Munir, Khurram Shehzad and Tahir Ghumman.

During the proceedings, the APP was represented by senior lawyers Khurram Baig, Ruhail Asghar, and Hasnain Haider Thaheem, while separate defence counsels appeared for the accused.

The judge questioned FIA officials about which accused had received the funds. FIA submitted that in three years, Rs 80 millions were transferred into the account of former account manager Arshad Majeed Chaudhry, including Rs 60 millions under the head of salary. In the same period, nearly Rs 90 millions were deposited into the account of former cashier Azhar Farooq.

APP’s lawyer Ruhail Asghar informed the court that certified bank records had been provided to FIA, proving that funds were transferred from current accounts, provident funds, and other APP accounts without any authorization from competent authorities.

The prosecution maintained that all 16 accused named in the case acted jointly. Funds transferred into a few accounts were later withdrawn and shared among the group.

Lawyer Khurram Baig pointed out that a fake name “AHS” was used in the salary account, linked to Arshad Majeed Chaudhry’s ID card, to carry out unlawful transfers. He further argued that even those responsible for auditing were involved, as they allowed large sums to be moved for years without reporting irregularities.

Counsel Hasnain Haider Thaheem stated that Muhammad Ghawas, a former Executive Director, had signed off on the illegal transfers worth millions of rupees. He had also written to the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) requesting release of funds, making him directly responsible. The court was informed that the Federal Finance Committee (FFC) report had also held the accused responsible.

During the hearing, a lawyer representing Idrees Chaudhry attempted to address APP’s legal manager directly, but the judge interrupted, asking him to focus only on his client’s defence.

Defence counsels for Idrees Chaudhry and Tahir Ghumman argued that salary vouchers were signed by Arshad Majeed and Muhammad Ghawas, suggesting their primary responsibility.

In response, APP’s lawyer Ruhail Asghar stressed that both men served as audit officers, and their failure to report financial irregularities highlighted their direct involvement. He said both had signed credit sheets and vouchers, making them accountable. He urged the court to reject bail, arguing that Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code applied to their role in the misappropriation.

Ruhail Asghar also noted that Idrees Ahmad had signed vouchers worth Rs 35 millions, while Khurram Shehzad, in charge of the provident fund, had signed cheques worth Rs 95 millions. Similarly, Sajid Ali Warraich, who previously served as account manager and assistant manager salary, was also linked to mismanagement during his tenure.

The prosecution highlighted that even the employees’ provident fund, reserved for pensions, was misused. Funds were transferred into other accounts without required approval.

“This is a matter of public interest,” argued Hasnain Haider Thehim, pointing out that the issue had earlier been raised before the Public Accounts Committee. He said APP employees’ savings were embezzled and distributed among the accused. The silent approval of some officials, he argued, proved their participation.

After hearing both sides, Judge Humayun Dilawar reserved the verdict. Later, the court rejected the bail pleas of all six accused.

The judge observed that the charges indicated misuse of authority and breach of trust, and the arguments presented by the prosecution established a collective role in the illegal transfers.

The APP mega corruption case involves 16 accused. Seven of them are already confined in Adiala Jail, including the six whose bail pleas were dismissed.

FIA registered the case after detecting large-scale irregularities, alleging that APP officials illegally transferred millions of rupees from salary and provident fund accounts to personal accounts. The money was then withdrawn and distributed among the group.

Investigations also revealed fake entries, forged IDs and deliberate concealment by those responsible for audit and oversight. The prosecution argued that the long-term misappropriation was possible only because of the collusion of senior officials, auditors, and account managers.