Court rejects bail pleas of former SHO, two police constables in custodial killing of man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday rejected the bail pleas of a former Station House Officer (SHO) and 2 police constables in the case of alleged custodial killing of a young man.

The accused had allegedly tortured to death 25 years old Hanif Katiar, a driver of a livestock transporting mini truck, after arresting him from outside a cattle market in Tando Adam town of Sanghar district.

Katiar belonged to Tando Allahyar district.

The Rahuki police later registered an FIR on the complaint of Insaf Katiar, brother.

He stated that he and his brother left their home, located in a village in Jhando Mari taluka of Tando Allahyar district, on the morning of December 18, 2021, to sell their livestock in a cattle market in Tando Adam, Sanghar district.

He added that they sold their livestock in that market and were leaving the market when SHO Abbassi, three other policemen and two other unknown persons in civil dress, stopped them.

He alleged that they later started beating Katiar and took him away in a private car.

According to him, around 10 am on Sunday they were informed about the death of Katiar and that his body had been shifted to the LUH.