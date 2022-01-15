UrduPoint.com

Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Former SHO, Two Police Constables In Custodial Killing Of Man

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Court rejects bail pleas of former SHO, two police constables in custodial killing of man

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday rejected the bail pleas of a former Station House Officer (SHO) and 2 police constables in the case of alleged custodial killing of a young man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday rejected the bail pleas of a former Station House Officer (SHO) and 2 police constables in the case of alleged custodial killing of a young man.

The accused had allegedly tortured to death 25 years old Hanif Katiar, a driver of a livestock transporting mini truck, after arresting him from outside a cattle market in Tando Adam town of Sanghar district.

Katiar belonged to Tando Allahyar district.

The Rahuki police later registered an FIR on the complaint of Insaf Katiar, brother.

He stated that he and his brother left their home, located in a village in Jhando Mari taluka of Tando Allahyar district, on the morning of December 18, 2021, to sell their livestock in a cattle market in Tando Adam, Sanghar district.

He added that they sold their livestock in that market and were leaving the market when SHO Abbassi, three other policemen and two other unknown persons in civil dress, stopped them.

He alleged that they later started beating Katiar and took him away in a private car.

According to him, around 10 am on Sunday they were informed about the death of Katiar and that his body had been shifted to the LUH.

Related Topics

Police Driver Car Young Man Tando Allahyar Sanghar Tando Adam December Criminals Sunday FIR Market From Mini Court

Recent Stories

Tsunami warning in Tonga, US West Coast after volc ..

Tsunami warning in Tonga, US West Coast after volcanic eruption

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unr ..

Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unrest

3 minutes ago
 Best quality healthcare facilities being provided ..

Best quality healthcare facilities being provided through Health Card: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Demos in Rajouri, Jammu against demolition of hous ..

Demos in Rajouri, Jammu against demolition of houses of Muslims

3 minutes ago
 Breast cancer treatment unit part of Mother & Chil ..

Breast cancer treatment unit part of Mother & Child block: Minister

8 minutes ago
 Tsunami warning for US West Coast, flooding in Haw ..

Tsunami warning for US West Coast, flooding in Hawaii after Tonga eruption

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.