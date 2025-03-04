Court rejects bail to 22 PTI activists in Nov protest case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The lower court on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers linked to protests on November 26, upholding their arrest in a case filed at Ramna Police Station.

Reserving the verdict earlier, Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Gondal dismissed all post-arrest bail pleas after completing hearings.

Legal representatives for the PTI workers argued for their clients’ release during proceedings, but the magistrate ruled against the appeals. The defendants will remain in custody as the trial progresses.