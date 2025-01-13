Open Menu

Court Rejects Bushra Bibi’s Bail Pleas In Nov 26 Protest Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Court rejects Bushra Bibi’s bail pleas in Nov 26 protest cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The court on Monday rejected the three pre-arrest bail pleas of Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), in cases linked to the November 26 protests.

The judge dismissed the petitions after observing non-compliance with court orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing of Bushra Bibi’s bail applications.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar and defense lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Chaudhry filed a petition seeking exemption for his client. However, the prosecutor argued that the defense failed to submit bail bonds, a key requirement for seeking bail.

The judge noted the lapse, remarking, “You have not submitted your bail bonds yet.”

Chaudhry informed the court that a decision regarding the £190 million reference was expected the same day. He added that Bushra Bibi might need to be sent to Adiala Jail based on the outcome.

The judge questioned the defense’s non-compliance with earlier orders and subsequently dismissed the bail applications. Interim bail, previously granted to Bushra Bibi, also expired the same day.

Bushra is facing three cases filed in connection with the November 26 protests. Two were lodged at Tarnol Police Station and one at Ramna Police Station, which also registered a separate case regarding the D-Chowk protests.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Jail Wife Same November Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

37 minutes ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

48 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

51 minutes ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

52 minutes ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

57 minutes ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

1 hour ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

1 hour ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

3 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan