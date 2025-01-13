Court rejects Bushra Bibi’s bail pleas in Nov 26 protest cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The court on Monday rejected the three pre-arrest bail pleas of Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), in cases linked to the November 26 protests.

The judge dismissed the petitions after observing non-compliance with court orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing of Bushra Bibi’s bail applications.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar and defense lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Chaudhry filed a petition seeking exemption for his client. However, the prosecutor argued that the defense failed to submit bail bonds, a key requirement for seeking bail.

The judge noted the lapse, remarking, “You have not submitted your bail bonds yet.”

Chaudhry informed the court that a decision regarding the £190 million reference was expected the same day. He added that Bushra Bibi might need to be sent to Adiala Jail based on the outcome.

The judge questioned the defense’s non-compliance with earlier orders and subsequently dismissed the bail applications. Interim bail, previously granted to Bushra Bibi, also expired the same day.

Bushra is facing three cases filed in connection with the November 26 protests. Two were lodged at Tarnol Police Station and one at Ramna Police Station, which also registered a separate case regarding the D-Chowk protests.