- Home
- Pakistan
- Court rejects extended detention for PTI activist in social media case; orders judicial custody
Court Rejects Extended Detention For PTI Activist In Social Media Case; Orders Judicial Custody
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Thursday denied the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) request for further physical custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) worker Haider Saeed, accused of running alleged propaganda against state institutions on social media.
The court instead ordered his transfer to jail under judicial custody, citing insufficient grounds for extended investigation.
During the hearing, the FIA sought an additional three-day physical remand for Saeed before the Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah. Prosecutors argued they needed more time to recover and analyze the suspect’s social
media accounts linked to the case.
When the court asked about detailed progress made during the initial remand period, the FIA confirmed it had seized Saeed’s mobile phone and laptop but provided no further breakthroughs. The magistrate questioned the necessity of extending custody, noting the agency had already secured key digital evidence.
Saeed faces charges under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which criminalizes online content deemed harmful to state interests. The FIA claims his social media activity targeted state institutions.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..
Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced
DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eradication of menaces of regionalism, tribalism from AJK's politics atop priorities: AJK President6 minutes ago
-
Court rejects extended detention for PTI activist in social media case; orders judicial custody6 minutes ago
-
SBA Police issues security plan for Youm-e- Ali.6 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting on monsoon contingency plan 20256 minutes ago
-
Enemy country supporting terrorist org. to sabotage peace in KP, Balochistan: Dr Shezra16 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad56 minutes ago
-
Denmark backs Pakistan’s green transition, calls sustainability ‘a Business Opportunity’56 minutes ago
-
Rauf Hassan gets interim bail in four cases56 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 5-year jail in extortion case1 hour ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among juvenile prisoners1 hour ago
-
FIA cracks down on illegal currency trade: hawala, hundi operator arrested in Batagram1 hour ago
-
PAC forms 3 Sub-Committees, raises concerns over lapsed grants & unauthorized honorariums1 hour ago