Court Rejects Extended Detention For PTI Activist In Social Media Case; Orders Judicial Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Thursday denied the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) request for further physical custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) worker Haider Saeed, accused of running alleged propaganda against state institutions on social media.

The court instead ordered his transfer to jail under judicial custody, citing insufficient grounds for extended investigation.

During the hearing, the FIA sought an additional three-day physical remand for Saeed before the Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah. Prosecutors argued they needed more time to recover and analyze the suspect’s social

media accounts linked to the case.

When the court asked about detailed progress made during the initial remand period, the FIA confirmed it had seized Saeed’s mobile phone and laptop but provided no further breakthroughs. The magistrate questioned the necessity of extending custody, noting the agency had already secured key digital evidence.

Saeed faces charges under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which criminalizes online content deemed harmful to state interests. The FIA claims his social media activity targeted state institutions.

