Court rejects extension in pre-arrest bail of woman accused of murdering her husband

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested a woman accused of murdering her husband after the court rejected her petition for an extension in bail before arrest.

According to the details, Additional Session Judge, Haripur, islam Din, rejected Hina Bibi's request for extending her pre-arrest bail in the murder case of her husband, Muhammad Ali.

On June 28, 2022, Muhammad Ali, a resident of Karoli village was murdered by unknown persons while Sher Bahadur, the brother of the slain registered an FIR against Hina Bibi, and Adil Khan, accusing them of murder.

After registration of the FIR, the accused, Hina Bibi, had got pre-arrest bail from a court while the other accused, Adil Khan, was a fugitive.