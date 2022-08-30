UrduPoint.com

Court Rejects Gill's Post-arrest Bail Plea

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Court rejects Gill's post-arrest bail plea

A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of PTI's Leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case registered by the capital's police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of PTI's Leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case registered by the capital's police.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal issued an eight-page judgment which was reserved last day by the court after listening to arguments from two sides at length.

The court order said that the accused had committed a crime under section 131 and there was solid evidence on record against him. Therefore, the case was dismissed.

The court said that the accused had filed a post-arrest bail plea in a sedition case registered by the Kohsar Police Station. According to the FIR, the accused had given remarks about grouping in a state institution.

The order said that according to the prosecution accused Shahbaz Gill was not denying his statement given on television. A certain part of the statement was not added in the FIR, it said, adding that the crime had been proved against the accused with the transcript.

The written order said that according to the prosecution the accused had violated 12 laws.

The order further said that the defence lawyer had stated that the investigation officer had not collected evidence against his client. His client was ready to tender an unconditional apology for his remarks, he said, adding that his statement was given a twist.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station FIR TV From Court

Recent Stories

Saleem Khan nominated as DPI, focal person to info ..

Saleem Khan nominated as DPI, focal person to inform media about losses caused b ..

23 seconds ago
 Chinese Consul General visits ceramics industrial ..

Chinese Consul General visits ceramics industrial unit

26 seconds ago
 Amir Muqam assures govt's support to KP flood vict ..

Amir Muqam assures govt's support to KP flood victims

27 seconds ago
 District City Police Karachi sets up camps to coll ..

District City Police Karachi sets up camps to collect relief goods

29 seconds ago
 Duke, Duchess grieved over loss of lives, property ..

Duke, Duchess grieved over loss of lives, property in floods

6 minutes ago
 Over 150,000 People Left Without Safe Water Supply ..

Over 150,000 People Left Without Safe Water Supply in US City of Jackson - Repor ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.