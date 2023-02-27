A local court on Monday rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for shifting the venue of the 'attempted murder' case hearing to the Judicial Complex in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for shifting the venue of the 'attempted murder' case hearing to the Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict, which was reserved earlier. The court also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan and directed him to appear in person on Tuesday.

Imran Khan's counsel Dr Baber Awan filed two applications seeking a one-day exemption from attendance for his client and a transfer of the hearing of the case to the Judicial Complex citing security concerns.

He argued that the PTI chief was going to appear before the banking court at Judicial Court tomorrow and it would be appropriate if the hearing of the instant case was also shifted to that venue. As per the reports of state institutions, there were security threats in the District Courts, he added.

The judge observed that for the first time, the court was hearing such an application regarding a change of venue. The matter did not fall in its jurisdiction.

He said Imran Khan should have appeared to before the court as the date for the hearing was fixed with the the consent of defence counsel.

The judge observed that Imran Khan had been filing requests for the exemption from appearance repeatedly, and sought an affidavit from his lawyer that the accused would appear before the court tomorrow.

During the hearing, the counsel for Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha prayed to the court to get a medical examination of Imran Khan conducted from the PIMS Hospital. He also opposed the request for an extension in Imran Khan's interim bail, pleading that the accused could appear before the court today if he wanted to do so.

The Station House Office of the Police Station Secretariat said the protest outside the building of the Election Commission of Pakistan was organized on the instruction of Imran Khan, and he video evidence in that regard in a USB.

The judge, however, asked the police not to mention the name of Imran Khan as he was nowhere in the video. He asked the investigation officer to present solid proof against the PTI chief.

The court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday, summoning Imran Khan to appear in person.