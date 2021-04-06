UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Rejects Khaqan Abbasi's Lawyer Request To Postpone Hearing

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Court rejects Khaqan Abbasi's lawyer request to postpone hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday rejected a request of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's lawyer to postpone hearing on LNG reference due to COVID-19 spread.

The judge said this court had not received any instructions from Islamabad High Court (IHC) for taking up only emergency based cases and postpone hearings on routine matter.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the LNG graft reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, ex-finance advisor and others.

At the outset of hearing, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah pleaded before the court to postpone further hearing in the LNG trial as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had given instructions to courts to take up only emergency based cases.

The lawyer said the COVID-19 was spreading rapidly even his brother was also hospitalized due to infected by virus.

The court said it had not received any such instructions. The judge said that the IHC had previously ordered the district court to take only fifty percent cases but the same was also not applied on accountability courts.

Defence Lawyer Munavar Dogal pleaded before the court to adjourn the case for at least one-week as a COVID-19 patient had arrived the court-room in last hearing.

NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza, however, objected over the defence stance and said the defence should cross examine the prosecution witness who was already in court.

The defence lawyer finally crossed examined the witness Ahsan Bhatti on court directives. After this, the hearing was adjourned till April 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Same April Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Kazakh President Receives Sputnik V Vaccine, Feels ..

3 minutes ago

FAC issue guidelines for cotton farmers applicable ..

3 minutes ago

Residents to get food items at subsidized rate dur ..

3 minutes ago

Schools in corona affected areas in KP to remain c ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR discloses 49.7 mln USD needed to deal with n ..

9 minutes ago

N. Korea Confirms Skipping Tokyo Olympics to Inter ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.