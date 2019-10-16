UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Rejects Khawaja Brothers' Acquittal Pleas In Paragon City Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:35 PM

Court rejects Khawaja brothers' acquittal pleas in Paragon City case

An accountability court on Wednesday rejected acquittal applications of former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon City scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday rejected acquittal applications of former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon City scam.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan announced the verdict, which had been reserved on Oct 14.

The Khawaja brothers were also produced before the court on expiry of their judicial remand. The court extending their judicial remand summoned prosecution witnesses, on the next date of hearing.

The Khawaja brothers had challenged jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make a reference against them through their acquittal applications.

Earlier on Oct 14, the defence counsel, in his arguments on the acquittal applications, submitted that the Bureau did not have the authority to investigate and file a reference in the matter as the Paragon City was a company and NAB could not interfere in companies matter.

He submitted that NAB filed the reference against his clients without considering the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) regulations and Companies Act.

He also submitted the SECP regulations and Companies Act explained the method of trial and conviction and the sessions court was empowered to hear the matter.

He termed the reference illegal and submitted that the filing of reference was a violation of fundamental rights of his clients. He further submitted that there was no allegation of misuse of powers against the Khawaja brothers.

However, the NAB prosecutor submitted that after the indictment, the jurisdiction could not be challenged as per the Supreme Court judgements. He further submitted that the Bureau had the authority to investigate the matter.

He submitted that the Lahore high court had elaborated jurisdiction of the Bureau in Murad Arshad case which was also a case of housing society. He submitted that the reference was filed after fulfilling all legal requirements.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides the Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abutment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and Rs 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

The Khawaja brothers were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 by the Bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the Khawaja brothers on June 18. However, they had not approached the apex court in the matter yet.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Exchange Khawaja Saad Rafique Company June 2018 All From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Saad hits century for Central Punjab, while Northe ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Police chalk out elaborate security plan ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab to get top position in national games: SBP ..

5 minutes ago

Constant Indian atrocities in IoK may endanger glo ..

5 minutes ago

No compromise on standard of education: Deputy Com ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Attacks on Saudis Show Missile, Drone Advance ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.