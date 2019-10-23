UrduPoint.com
Court Rejects Maryam Nawaz Plea To Allow Her To Meet Her Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:37 PM

Court rejects Maryam Nawaz plea to allow her to meet her father

Court has rejected PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz plea for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Court has rejected PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz plea for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif.According to media reports, Maryam Nawaz was presented in the court Wednesday after completion of 14 day physical remand while Nawaz Sharif is under treatment in Services hospital.Maryam requested to judge to allow her to meet her father in NAB court.

Accountability court (AC) has rejected the Maryam Nawaz plea.Maryam Nawaz said that, "I requested to court to allow me to meet with father but they rejected my plea while I am so worried about father health condition.AC has extended Maryam Nawaz physical remand till October 25.

Court has ordered to Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on October 25 .On the other side "Nawaz Sharif KO Maryam Nawaz KI Zarorat hai" was made top trend on Tweeter.

