ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday rejected the request of National Accountability Court (NAB) who sought physical remand of two CDA officers arrested in Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case regarding new investigation into the Park Lane reference connected with fake accounts scam.

NAB officials produced former CDA member Mian Waheeduddin and Deputy Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal, who were arrested for illegally giving government land to Park Lane Company, after the physical remand ended.

The NAB requested for further physical remand for more investigation and recovery of documents.

The court rejected the NAB's request for further physical remand and sent both the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

It may be mentioned here that the accused were illegally transferred more than 118 kanals of land to Park Lane.