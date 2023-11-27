Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s physical remand in £190m case

Accountability Court has dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to extend the physical remand of Chairman PTI in Al-Qadir Property Trust and 190-million-pound case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Accountability Court has dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to extend the physical remand of Chairman PTI in Al-Qadir Property Trust and 190-million-pound case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court heard the Al-Qadir Property Trust Case on Monday at Adiala Jail.

Chairman PTI’s wife Bushra Bibi and his sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared alongside their legal team appeared before the court.

A five-member legal team of NAB was also present on the occasion.

The officials from the watchdog agency requested to extend the physical remand of the former premier.

However, the court rejected the plea and sent the PTI chief to Jail on judicial remand.