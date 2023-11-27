Open Menu

Court Rejects NAB's Request For More Custody Of Chairman PTI

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Court rejects NAB's request for more custody of chairman PTI

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday rejected the NAB request for further physical remand of chairman PTI in Al-Qadir Trust case and approved judicial custody of the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday rejected the NAB request for further physical remand of chairman PTI in Al-Qadir Trust case and approved judicial custody of the accused.

AC-I Muhammad Bashir heard the case against chairman PTI in Central Jail Adiala.

Chairman PTI was produced before the judge after ending of his four-day physical remand.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding the progress in investigation process and requested for the more remand of the accused. The court rejected the request and sent the accused jail on judicial remand.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister was currently in Adiala Jail in cipher case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Jail Progress May Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollar ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

5 minutes ago
 Motorbike stolen from court's premises

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

6 minutes ago
 PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

6 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

6 minutes ago
 University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palesti ..

University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palestinian students

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcom ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcoming general elections

6 minutes ago
Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio ..

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio campaign

10 minutes ago
 UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign tit ..

UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign titled 'Koi Jawaaz Nahi' at Mohe ..

10 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

6 minutes ago
 Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis ope ..

Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis open tourney

6 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initi ..

Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initiated under AIP

6 minutes ago
 DA continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

DA continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan