An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday rejected the NAB request for further physical remand of chairman PTI in Al-Qadir Trust case and approved judicial custody of the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday rejected the NAB request for further physical remand of chairman PTI in Al-Qadir Trust case and approved judicial custody of the accused.

AC-I Muhammad Bashir heard the case against chairman PTI in Central Jail Adiala.

Chairman PTI was produced before the judge after ending of his four-day physical remand.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding the progress in investigation process and requested for the more remand of the accused. The court rejected the request and sent the accused jail on judicial remand.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister was currently in Adiala Jail in cipher case.