Open Menu

Court Rejects Parvez Elahi Bail Plea In Principal Secretary Appointment Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Court rejects Parvez Elahi bail plea in principal secretary appointment case

An anti-corruption court on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail petition of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the case related to the appointment of principal secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) An anti-corruption court on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail petition of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the case related to the appointment of principal secretary.

Judge Ali Raza Awan presided over the proceedings and delivered the verdict after arguments from Parvez Elahi's counsel and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab prosecutor.

Parvez Elahi's lawyer, Amir Saeed Rawn, contended that the ACE had filed a baseless case, asserting that his client appointed Muhammad Khan Bhatti following proper procedures.

In contrast, the ACE prosecutor presented records, alleging Parvez Elahi violated rules in the appointment, urging the court to deny bail.

The ACE had registered a case against Parvez Elahi on charges of appointing Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary during his tenure as the chief minister. It alleged that Bhatti’s appointment was not in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab From Court

Recent Stories

Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

5 minutes ago
 Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarf ..

Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz sent to jail on judicial r ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway p ..

Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway project

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support to diplomatic efforts for end ..

5 minutes ago
 DC Mirpurkhas advocates for Child Rights on Intern ..

DC Mirpurkhas advocates for Child Rights on International Children's Day

1 minute ago
 ICT's teams arrested professional beggars during o ..

ICT's teams arrested professional beggars during operation

1 minute ago
ADC chairs price control magistrates meeting

ADC chairs price control magistrates meeting

1 minute ago
 Robbers loot petrol pump

Robbers loot petrol pump

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ju ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Sh ..

43 minutes ago
 Young population's demographic dividend; says Gove ..

Young population's demographic dividend; says Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur ..

43 minutes ago
 Commissioner pays surprise visit to Rural Health C ..

Commissioner pays surprise visit to Rural Health Center, Basic Health Unit

43 minutes ago
 Bangladesh convicts 139 opposition officials, acti ..

Bangladesh convicts 139 opposition officials, activists: lawyers

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan