Court Rejects Physical Remand Request Of 146 PTI Activists
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:49 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the request of further physical remand of 146 activists of PTI and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand in D-Chowk protest and riot case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the request of further physical remand of 146 activists of PTI and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand in D-Chowk protest and riot case.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein 146 PTI workers were produced before the court after ending of their ten days physical remand.
During hearing, the police prayed the court to grant further 20-day remand of the accused.
The defense lawyer opposed the request and said that a fourteen year boy is also booked in the same case and nothing is recovered from his custody.
The judge remarked that footage of all incidents are available whether the children were not exist in the protesters. The defense lawyer said that the accused were produced after 11 days, adding that they are all laborers. The court, subsequently, rejected the request of further remand and sent the accused jail in judicial custody.
