KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2022) A court in Karachi has turned down plea of Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi to change the investigation officer of the case.

The Judicial Magistrate court Karachi east took up Mehdi Ali Kazmi’s plea seeking change the investigation officer, saying the C class report of the IO was not accepted so far.

The court held that Dua Zehra is yet to be presented to the medical board and it would not be possible to change the IO at such a crucial stage.

Earlier, the girl’s father filed a petition in court demanding a change of the investigation officer of the case. The court turned down his plea on Saturday.