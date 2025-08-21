Open Menu

Court Rejects Prosecution's Appeal For Physical Remand Of 63 Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Court rejects prosecution's appeal for physical remand of 63 workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An Additional District and Session Court on Thursday maintained the decision of judicial magistrate in which it rejected the prosecution request for further physical remand of 63 PTI workers in cases registered by Margalla and I-9 Police Stations.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shabbir Bhatti heard the appeal of prosecution. During the hearing of the appeal, lawyers Ansar Kiani and Mirza Asim Baig appeared in the court on behalf of the PTI workers and took the position that both these FIRs were filed by an unrelated person.

The workers were first kept in detention, the cases were registered after 2-3 days, they said, adding that the police had requested to arrest other accused on the basis of the identification of the accused.

The Judicial Magistrate had rejected the request of the police and judicially remanded the accused. We have filed bails for the accused, therefore, the appeal has been deliberately filed which is not hearable, the court should reject it, they argued.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court reserved the decision and later, it rejected both the prosecution appeals and ordered the judicial magistrate's decision to be upheld.

A total of 63 PTI workers were named in the FIRs registered in Margalla police station and Industrial Area. The court had rejected the police's request for physical remand in both cases.

