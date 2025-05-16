Open Menu

Court Rejects PTI Protest Case Transfer Requests

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Court rejects PTI protest case transfer requests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters' pleas to shift two protest-related cases to another court, keeping the trials under the same magistrate.

The District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana has dismissed requests to transfer two cases against PTI workers who staged a protest in Islamabad on November 26 without prior permission. The cases will continue under Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal.

During the hearing, government prosecutors including Special Public Prosecutor Barrister Fahad Arsalan Chaudhry, Advocate Muhammad Usman Rana, and Barrister Mansoor Azam represented the state. Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the PTI members.

The court stated in its verdict that the petitioners had failed to prove their claim that the magistrate was proceeding with the cases in haste and without proper legal consideration. It was argued that the current magistrate was not handling the trials fairly, but the court found no evidence to support this allegation.

An official letter from the Islamabad High Court was also submitted in court, which directed that cases filed under specific protest-related laws be handled on a fast-track basis. The judge remarked that the High Court’s directive leaves little room for delaying the hearings or transferring the cases unnecessarily.

The two cases were filed at Ramna Police Station under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act. PTI workers involved in the protest had sought to shift the proceedings from the current magistrate’s court, claiming bias.

However, the judge ruled that the arguments presented by the PTI's legal team were not convincing. The court maintained that the current magistrate had the authority to hear the cases and that no legal reason was provided for their transfer.

With the court’s decision, Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal will now continue with the proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for May 19.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

8 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

8 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

22 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

22 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

22 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

22 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

22 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

22 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan