Court Rejects PTI Protest Case Transfer Requests
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters' pleas to shift two protest-related cases to another court, keeping the trials under the same magistrate.
The District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana has dismissed requests to transfer two cases against PTI workers who staged a protest in Islamabad on November 26 without prior permission. The cases will continue under Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal.
During the hearing, government prosecutors including Special Public Prosecutor Barrister Fahad Arsalan Chaudhry, Advocate Muhammad Usman Rana, and Barrister Mansoor Azam represented the state. Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the PTI members.
The court stated in its verdict that the petitioners had failed to prove their claim that the magistrate was proceeding with the cases in haste and without proper legal consideration. It was argued that the current magistrate was not handling the trials fairly, but the court found no evidence to support this allegation.
An official letter from the Islamabad High Court was also submitted in court, which directed that cases filed under specific protest-related laws be handled on a fast-track basis. The judge remarked that the High Court’s directive leaves little room for delaying the hearings or transferring the cases unnecessarily.
The two cases were filed at Ramna Police Station under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act. PTI workers involved in the protest had sought to shift the proceedings from the current magistrate’s court, claiming bias.
However, the judge ruled that the arguments presented by the PTI's legal team were not convincing. The court maintained that the current magistrate had the authority to hear the cases and that no legal reason was provided for their transfer.
With the court’s decision, Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal will now continue with the proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for May 19.
