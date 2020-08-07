Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of plea for acquittal and dismissal of Park Lane reference

(@fidahassanain)

The court has also rejected Zardari’s plea questioning jurisdiction of the court to hear the case after NAB officials opposed his stance that plea cannot be withdrawn after completion of arguments.

The court announced its reserved verdict and directed to indict Asif Ali Zardari in the case. The court also rejected his plea questioning jurisdiction of the court to hear this matter.

During the proceedings, the NAB had asked the court to dispose of Zardri’s petition and indict him in the corruption reference.

“The plea cannot be withdrawn after completion of arguments,” NAB deputy prosecutor said while opposing the stance of the PPP leader. He said that the accused was using delaying tactics to linger on the proceedings of the case.

At this, the judge observed that the reference would be wrapped up soon as per law.

Asif Ali Zardari was released from jail on medical grounds in December last year in Park Lane Estate Company and money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

The former President was accused of laundering vast sums of money through suspect bank accounts and companies.

NAB, in compliance of the Supreme Court’s verdict, was investigating the charges of money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Zarari time and again refused the charges leveled against him.