Court Rejects Zardari's Request For Indictment Through Videolink

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari through video link and directed him to appear in person on October 14, in reference pertaining to suspect transaction worth Rs 8 billions.

Zardari's lawyer Farook H. Naek requested the court to exempt the former president from personal appearance on medical grounds and frame charges against him through video link.

Naek adopted the stance that if the court insist for in person appearance of Asif Ali Zardari then he would arrive on next date.

At this, the judge said then the court summoned him for tomorrow.

The lawyer said it was difficult as his client was ill. The court, however, granted one day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and instructed him to appear on next hearing otherwise arrest warrants would be issued against him.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till October 14. It may be mentioned here that the court had already declared Zardari's aide Mushtaq Ahmed as proclaimed offender due to continuous disappearance. The NAB had also seized Zardari's house in Clifton Karachi in the same case.

