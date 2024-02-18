Court Release Five Political Workers On Bail
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Five workers of a political party who were arrested during a demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club were released on bail by a court here on Sunday.
According to details, a civil judge and judicial magistrate approved the bail pleas of Osama Qureshi, Kamran Qureshi, Mudassar Khanzada, Hamza Khanzada and Nabeel Khanzada against the surety of Rs 20,000 each.
Earlier, the Cantt police produced the arrested suspects before the magistrate and apprised the court that they had been booked under sections 341, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
According to the police, 15 unknown persons were also nominated in the FIR.
The police claimed that the accused persons were raising slogans in favour of a political figure who had been banned in Pakistan.
