Open Menu

Court Release Five Political Workers On Bail

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Court release five political workers on bail

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Five workers of a political party who were arrested during a demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club were released on bail by a court here on Sunday.

According to details, a civil judge and judicial magistrate approved the bail pleas of Osama Qureshi, Kamran Qureshi, Mudassar Khanzada, Hamza Khanzada and Nabeel Khanzada against the surety of Rs 20,000 each.

Earlier, the Cantt police produced the arrested suspects before the magistrate and apprised the court that they had been booked under sections 341, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the police, 15 unknown persons were also nominated in the FIR.

The police claimed that the accused persons were raising slogans in favour of a political figure who had been banned in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Hyderabad Nabeel Sunday FIR Court

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

9 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

15 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

24 hours ago
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

24 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

24 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

24 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

24 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

24 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan