Open Menu

Court Releases Farukh Habib In Judicial Complex Vandalism Case

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Court releases Farukh Habib in judicial complex vandalism case

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the accountability court has released the former Federal Minister, Farukh Habib, in the vandalism case of the judicial complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the accountability court has released the former Federal Minister, Farukh Habib, in the vandalism case of the judicial complex.

Former minister appeared before the accountability court on Tuesday, seeking pre-bail in the case.

During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that Farukh Habib was not implicated in the proceedings.

Subsequently, the former federal minister withdrew his pre-bail application, and the court released him in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Court

Recent Stories

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

5 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three human traffickers

FIA arrests three human traffickers

5 minutes ago
 Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate ..

Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices

9 minutes ago
 SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leaka ..

SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

9 minutes ago
 26000 fruit plants distributed among communities t ..

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..

15 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

15 minutes ago
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan ..

Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held

15 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cs ..

ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off

14 minutes ago
 FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion ti ..

FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February

14 minutes ago
 PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resour ..

PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

15 minutes ago
 Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Me ..

Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

15 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election result ..

IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan