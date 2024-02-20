Court Releases Farukh Habib In Judicial Complex Vandalism Case
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the accountability court has released the former Federal Minister, Farukh Habib, in the vandalism case of the judicial complex.
Former minister appeared before the accountability court on Tuesday, seeking pre-bail in the case.
During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that Farukh Habib was not implicated in the proceedings.
Subsequently, the former federal minister withdrew his pre-bail application, and the court released him in the case.
