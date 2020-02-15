(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :A special court on Saturday released a two-page verdict on PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah's plea for handing over his vehicle.

While rejecting the application, the special court for control of Narcotics substances Judge Shakir Hassan observed that it was an allegation of the prosecution that 15kg heroin had been recovered from the vehicle. As per law, the vehicle could not be handed over to the accused since it was an allegation of prosecution that accused was travelling with heroin, the court held. The vehicle would be handed over to Rana Sanaullah after recording statements of the witnesses, court added.

It is pertinent to mention that court had rejected the application on last hearing besides plea for access to footage.

On July 1, 2019, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the (ANF) recovered 15 kg heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas, the operationwas conducted on a tip-off. The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in thecase against two surety bonds.