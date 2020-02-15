UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Releases Verdict On Rana Sanaullah's Plea For Handing Over His Vehicle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

Court releases verdict on Rana Sanaullah's plea for handing over his vehicle

A special court on Saturday released a two-page verdict on PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah's plea for handing over his vehicle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :A special court on Saturday released a two-page verdict on PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah's plea for handing over his vehicle.

While rejecting the application, the special court for control of Narcotics substances Judge Shakir Hassan observed that it was an allegation of the prosecution that 15kg heroin had been recovered from the vehicle. As per law, the vehicle could not be handed over to the accused since it was an allegation of prosecution that accused was travelling with heroin, the court held. The vehicle would be handed over to Rana Sanaullah after recording statements of the witnesses, court added.

It is pertinent to mention that court had rejected the application on last hearing besides plea for access to footage.

On July 1, 2019, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the (ANF) recovered 15 kg heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas, the operationwas conducted on a tip-off. The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in thecase against two surety bonds.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Faisalabad Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Vehicle Car July FIR 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Punjab food autho ..

3 minutes ago

Civil Service reforms set to do away with tedious, ..

3 minutes ago

Dundee&#039;s Al-Maktoum College celebrates conclu ..

11 minutes ago

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja ..

3 minutes ago

Corpse recovered in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affai ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.