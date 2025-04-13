Court Remands 2 Supporters Of MQM-L To Jail Custody As 8 More Supporters Rounded Up
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad police have rounded up 8 more supporters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) in connection with an FIR about holding a party's rally outside Hyderabad press club on April 10.
According to details, the alleged supporters were charged in the FIR which was registered on the state's complaint at Cantt police station for carrying photos of Altaf Hussain and shouting anti state slogans.
The FIR contained sections 341, 147, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act.
Meanwhile, the Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday sent 2 arrested alleged supporters of MQM-L, Abdul Malik and Abdul Majeed, to jail on a judicial remand of 8 days in the same case.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up6 minutes ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 9316 minutes ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh26 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis vow to organize seminars, rally to counter propoganda against Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
US Congressional delegation calls on COAS Gen Asim56 minutes ago
-
Thar Jeep Rally concludes in Nagarparkar: Winners honoured, event to be held annually, Next Race in ..56 minutes ago
-
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake jolts Swat region56 minutes ago
-
Int'l Baby Matters Conference- 2025 concludes1 hour ago
-
"Race to Advance" draws large crowd in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador seeks to expand trade ties with Egypt1 hour ago