Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad police have rounded up 8 more supporters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) in connection with an FIR about holding a party's rally outside Hyderabad press club on April 10.

According to details, the alleged supporters were charged in the FIR which was registered on the state's complaint at Cantt police station for carrying photos of Altaf Hussain and shouting anti state slogans.

The FIR contained sections 341, 147, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act.

Meanwhile, the Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday sent 2 arrested alleged supporters of MQM-L, Abdul Malik and Abdul Majeed, to jail on a judicial remand of 8 days in the same case.

APP/zmb/