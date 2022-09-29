Court remands 22 accused involved in torture of govt officials

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over 22 persons, including security guards of a private housing society, involved in torture of the government officials, to police on two-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over 22 persons, including security guards of a private housing society, involved in torture of the government officials, to police on two-day physical remand.

Earlier, the Chuhng police produced the accused, Muhammad Shahzad, Khalid Hussain, Manzoor Hussain, Muhammad Irshad, Waseem Iqbal, and Muhammad Yaqoob and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer apprised that the accused attacked the government officials when they stopped them from constructing illegal structures at Park View Housing Society.

When the court questioned whether any evidence of torture was available, the investigation officer submitted that the evidence was being collected. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the counsel for accused opposed the request and argued that the police wrongly inserted sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case report.

They submitted that the city administration and others launched an operation to bulldoze houses at the Park View Housing Society despite stay orders from the Lahore High Court. They submitted that the security guards and citizens resisted the operation which was launched to victimise the owner of the society.

The court, after hearing the arguments, handed over the accused to police on two-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Chuhng police had registered two FIRs on the complaints of RUDA Deputy Director Ijaz Mahmood and driver of City AC Mohammad Zubair.

The complainants alleged the suspects were illegally constructing structures at the Park View Housing Society. As the government officials stopped them, society's guards and another 200 people attacked them. They fired shots, kidnapped the official team members and held them hostage.