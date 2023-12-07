Open Menu

Court Remands Co-accused In NAB Custody In Gujrat Corruption Case

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Court remands co-accused in NAB custody in Gujrat corruption case

An accountability court on Thursday handed over former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's co-accused Sub-Engineer Khabib Qasim to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 5-day physical remand in Gujrat developments projects corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) An accountability court on Thursday handed over former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's co-accused Sub-Engineer Khabib Qasim to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 5-day physical remand in Gujrat developments projects corruption case.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the proceedings, wherein the NAB officials produced the co-accused.

The NAB officials submitted that Khabib Qasim allegedly committed corruption in developments projects of Gujrat and others cities and his physical remand was required for investigation. The court was requested to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused.

However, the court remanded the co-accused in NAB custody on 5-day physical remand and ordered to produce him on December 12.

