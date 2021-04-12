Court removes anti-terrorism clauses in Osma Satti murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday accepted a petition seeking to remove anti-terrorism act clauses from a murder case of a citizen Osama Satti.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand accepted the plea and sent the case to district court for further trial against five police personnel involved in killing of a citizen.

The court also dismissed a bail case of co-accused Muddasar in the murder case while announcing the verdict.

On January 2, at around 2 a.m. Osama had gone to drop his friend in Sector H-11. When he was returning, the police officials had intercepted his vehicle in Sector G-10, Srinagar Highway and fired at him from all sides.