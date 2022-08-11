Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ammad Yousaf, the head of news of ARY News, says he is thankful to everyone for standing by with them in difficult times.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2022) A local court on Thursday removed sedition and other charges from the FIR registered against head of news ARY News Ammad Yousaf after his arrest from his hours in wee hours.

Malir Court took up the matter after the police produced Ammad Yousuf before it through an armoured vehicle.

During his appearance, the journalist was not allowed to meet his lawyers and family members.



"I'm thankful to everyone who has stood by ARY News in the testing time," said Yousuf while talking to the reporters soon after the court proceedings.

Just a day before, Advocate Naeem Qureshi, the counsel for Ammad Yousuf, pleaded before the court that First Information Report (FIR) should be withdrawn against his client, otherwise he would file bail plea.



He argued that the FIR against his client was illegal.

"The FIR lodged with Memon Goth police station is against hte decision of the court," said the lawyer, pointing out that Yousaf was arrested without arrest warrants from his residence located in Karachi's DHA.

He said that the police officials wearing plain clothes entered the house of Ammad and took him into custody.

He said that the police officials diverted the CCTV cameras of his client's house and stepped into the house from the main entrance which was against the law.