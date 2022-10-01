The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), Hyderabad on Saturday removed the sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) from murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)'s Tando Allahyar district-based worker Khalilur Rehman alias Bholu Khanzada

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), Hyderabad on Saturday removed the sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) from murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)'s Tando Allahyar district-based worker Khalilur Rehman alias Bholu Khanzada.

After hearing arguments of the prosecution and defence counsels, the court decided that the slain person was prima facie killed due to personal enmity and owing to which the sections pertaining to the ATA could not be applied.

Khanzada was killed outside the District and Sessions Court of Tando Allahyar district on January 21 when he was going to attend the hearing of the murder case of Altaf Jiskani, a leader of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, in which he was an accused.

The police fired back at the suspected assailant Asad Jiskani, a brother of Altaf, who sustained two gunshots and was arrested from the spot.

The killing sparked protests from the MQM-P and people of Khanzada community.

Besides Khanzada, Aslam Rind, Zameer Rind, Mashooq alias Papu Rind and two unknown assailants were also charged in the murder case of STP's Altaf Jiskani who was killed in Tando Allahyar on November 18, 2020.

The ATC Hyderabad after removing the ATA sections from the FIR referred the case to the District and Session Court Tando Allahyar.