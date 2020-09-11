UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Reserved Decision Against Mehtab Abbasi In PIA Appointment Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

Court reserved decision against Mehtab Abbasi in PIA appointment case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday reserved its judgment on acquittal petitions of PML-N's leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday reserved its judgment on acquittal petitions of PML-N's leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on acquittal plea of Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others this day.

At the outset of hearing, the court reserved the decision after listening arguments from two sides at large.

The acquittal pleas were moved by Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Musharraf Rasool, Irfan Elahi and Raheel Ahmed.

The court adjourned the matter till September 30.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pervez Musharraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz September From PIA Court

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 11 Sep 2020

2 minutes ago

PMSA foils bid to smuggle 7500 litre diesel

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

No child be allowed to enter without mask: Saeed G ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court Objects NAB's petition in Ave ..

6 minutes ago

Dozens of Insurgents Killed in Airstrikes, Clashes ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.