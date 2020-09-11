Court reserved decision against Mehtab Abbasi in PIA appointment case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday reserved its judgment on acquittal petitions of PML-N's leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday reserved its judgment on acquittal petitions of PML-N's leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on acquittal plea of Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others this day.

At the outset of hearing, the court reserved the decision after listening arguments from two sides at large.

The acquittal pleas were moved by Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Musharraf Rasool, Irfan Elahi and Raheel Ahmed.

The court adjourned the matter till September 30.