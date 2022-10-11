UrduPoint.com

Court Reserves Decision In Fahad Malik Murder Case

Published October 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its judgment in murder case of British National Barrister Fahad Malik.

District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabani heard the murder case. Accused Raja Arshad, Noman Khokhar and Raja Hashim were produced before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor Rana Hassan argued that the plaintiff's vehicle was recovered from the crime scene with the marks of bullets.

He said the police had seized the vehicles of victim Barrister Fahad Malik, the plaintiff and the accused.

The police had also recovered the vehicle No 333, which belonged to a mafia group, against whom dozens of murder cases were registered.

The prosecutor said accused Raja Arshad had also threatened Fahad Malik in a police station. He gave the references of the apex court's judgment and prayed the court to award exemplary punishment to the accused.

After listening to the arguments, the court reserved its judgment in the murder case.

Barrister Fahad Malik was shot dead in 2016 in the limits of Shalimar Police Station.

