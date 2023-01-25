UrduPoint.com

Court Reserves Decision In Park Lane Reference Against Former President Asif Ali Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 06:01 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment regarding its jurisdiction in Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari under NAB amendment act 2022

AC-II Judge Nasir Javed reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides at length. Asif Zardari's lawyer Farooq H. Naek appeared before the court and argued that the Park Lane reference didn't fall in jurisdiction of this court after the amendments in the NAB law. The court said that there were observations of the high court in Adam Amin Chaudhry case that the reference couldn't be returned.

The lawyer said that the decision of the high court couldn't be applied on this reference as it was related to a case of amnesty scheme and tax.

The NAB prosecutor Usman Masood opposed the acquittal plea of former president and said that National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Summit Bank had a joint venture. The Park Lane company had received a loan worth Rs1.5 billion which was later increased to 2.8 billion. He prayed the court to decide the jurisdiction of the reference.

The court reserved the verdict after the two sides completed their arguments.

